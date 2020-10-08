Hong Kong Judiciary clears magistrate of biased allegations from Beijing supporters

The Hong Kong Judiciary has dismissed six out of eight complaints against a magistrate for his handling of cases related to the pro-democracy protests, including reprimanding police witnesses for their contemptuous attitude and not accepting their evidence.

The Chief Magistrate, Victor So, who has looked into the transcripts of each case, determined that complaints against Magistrate Stanley Ho were not substantiated. The Magistrate had not expressed any view that “indicates a personal or political inclination, or gives rise to an apparent bias,” said the statement issued on Thursday.

Ho has come under attack from the pro-Beijing camp for his remarks and rulings in several cases, which they considered too lenient to protesters and biased against police officers.

After clearing district councilor Jocelyn Chau of police assault in August, the Magistrate was complained to have reprimanded the police witnesses for their flippant and contemptuous attitude. Beijing-loyal lawmaker Elizabeth Quat wrote a complaint letter to Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, demanding Ho to be removed from cases related to the protests.

So noted that the remarks were directed at police witness' comments at the scene as shown in the video footage and not his demeanor in court. Ho said officers covered one lie with another lie, noting the discrepancies in their accounts.

“The Magistrate was entitled to comment and make findings on the credibility of the witnesses on the basis of the evidence before him,” the Chief Magistrate wrote.

So emphasized that the decisions and sentences were judicial decisions made independently by the Magistrate. “In accordance with the principle of judicial independence, the Chief Magistrate in his administrative capacity would not, and it would be inappropriate, to interfere with any judicial decisions,” he added.

Complaints against two cases have yet to be assessed, as the Department of Justice has applied to the Court of Appeal for a review of the sentences. The Judiciary will follow up when legal proceedings are concluded.

Ho has assumed his new role as senior deputy registrar since September.

To increase transparency and enhance public understanding of court reasoning, the Judiciary will adopt new measures including making public the summaries of selected decisions in the District Court and Magistrates' Courts.

