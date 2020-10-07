Police officers used government aircrafts to track Hong Kong 12 before mainland capture

Police were aware of the escape plan of 12 Hongkongers who were captured en route to Taiwan in August and had accompanied pilots in two government aircrafts to monitor their getaway, an investigation by Apple Daily has found.

A government source told Apple Daily that police officers asked the Government Flying Service for assistance in monitoring a speedboat in the early hours on Aug. 23, but did not reveal details of the mission due to its sensitivity.

The new evidence confirmed an earlier Apple Daily report this week that used flight tracking data to show that a GFS aircraft had monitored the speedboat carrying the 12 Hongkongers from the time it left Sai Kung’s Po Toi O pier at around 7 a.m. until shortly before it was stopped by mainland coast guards at 9 a.m.

The findings contradict the police’s earlier claim that they only learned about the arrest when notified by mainland authorities five days after the event.

The 12 Hongkongers have been held in Shenzhen’s Yantian District Detention Centre since being captured. Hong Kong police earlier dismissed suggestions that it had handed over information about their escape to mainland authorities.

Police have several observation posts on land but it is difficult to monitor movements at sea while using watercrafts would make tracking too obvious, the source said.

Once the police knew the 12 Hongkongers reached Po Toi O, they narrowed their surveillance scope, said the source, who pointed out that the flight tracking data showed an aircraft above the waters of Clear Water Bay at around the same time.

After the fixed-wing B-LVB aircraft returned at around 8 a.m., the police received news that the speedboat was stopped by mainland Chinese coast guards off the southern province of Guangdong, the source said. Police sent out another government aircraft, an H175 Cheetah Helicopter, at 9 a.m. to the same location in the South China Sea to confirm that the speedboat had been intercepted. The helicopter turned back after several minutes at the scene.

Police accompanied the pilots but deliberately kept them in the dark to ensure that the mission would not go wrong and that information would not be leaked, according to the source. The number of police officers present on both aircrafts were not revealed to Apple Daily.

A former GFS worker said the choice of a fixed-wing aircraft was deliberate because it was the type mainly used for covert operations.

“Fixed-wing aircrafts fly at around 3,000 to 4,000 feet in the air, making it hard for people to notice. Even if they did, they would just think it’s a civil aircraft,” the former GFS officer said.

The aircrafts are also equipped with infrared cameras to track targets, allowing them to easily track the speedboat’s movements even at great heights, the source added.

