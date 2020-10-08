US to thwart China’s rise in global digital payment market

The Trump administration is considering imposing restrictions on China’s Ant Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (00700) over national security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Shares of Tencent fell 0.467% to HK$532.5 (US$68.7) on the news.

Citing a number of people familiar with the matter, discussion among senior officials on how to restrict the two Chinese digital payment platforms' entry into the U.S. market has accelerated in recent weeks. “A final decision isn’t imminent,” said a source.

The administration is concerned that China will have access to the banking and personal data of millions of users if the state-backed fintech giants are allowed to dominate the global digital payment market.

The issue was discussed at the White House Situation Room on Sept. 30, but no major progress has been made as President Donald Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus right after. The policy cannot move forward until the administration finds a mechanism and a legally sound approach.

Ant Group’s spokesperson said the company is unaware of any administration discussions. “Ant Group’s business is primarily in China and we are excited about our growth prospects in the China market,” said the statement.

The U.S. government has sought to ban Tencent’s WeChat messaging app from American app stores and keep it from accessing essential internet services in the country. A judge has delayed the attempt, but the Justice Department is filing an appeal.

WeChat Pay and Alipay are two of the most popular payment methods in China, with over 800 million and 1.2 billion users worldwide respectively. Hong Kong citizens must hold a Chinese bank account and authenticate their identities before they can use Alipay in mainland China.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play