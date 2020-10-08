Probe into RTHK journalist’s conduct reopened, government fails to justify motives

An investigation into a Hong Kong broadcast journalist’s conduct has been reopened to determine whether she should be reemployed, the Apple Daily has learned.

Nabela Qoser, an assistant program officer at the government-funded Radio Television Hong Kong, is the subject of the investigation. The 34-year-old shot to notoriety after confronting government officials with sharp questions over their handling of last year’s anti-government protests.

Qoser, the co-host of RTHK news program This Week, had her probation extended for 120 days late last month after her three-year probation ended on Oct. 1.

An ad hoc meeting, which sources said was chaired by broadcasting director Leung Ka-wing and his deputy Eugene Fung, was organized by RTHK’s television division on Wednesday and aimed to address the reinvestigation into Qoser. It is unclear whether she was present at the meeting.

RTHK staffers — including Leung, who is also RTHK’s editor-in-chief — questioned in the meeting why the probe had been reopened, but they were left unanswered, online news outlet Hong Kong Citizen News reported on Thursday.

An initial investigation into Qoser was previously conducted to review her performance throughout her three-year stint at the public broadcaster, which was graded as “very good” in her appraisals according to sources.

The new investigation would reportedly be led by Fung, who was recently appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam as RTHK’s deputy director of broadcasting.

Qoser has been targeted by Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing camp since the protest movement started last year, with netizens leaving comments that targeted her skin color and ethnicity.

More than 1,000 complaints were reportedly filed against Qoser to RTHK between last July to November, which criticized her attitude in challenging government officials during press conferences.

RTHK has also been under recent pressure, with pro-Beijing politicians urging the government to tame the public broadcaster to be its official mouthpiece.

