Taiwan to increase military reserves in response to Chinese intimidation

Taiwan will step up its military capabilities and increase its reserve forces from 120,000 to 260,000 people, Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa said on Wednesday in a move that comes amid increasing intimidation from mainland China that has seen multiple fighter jets enter into the self-rule island’s airspace in recent weeks.

The announcement was made after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview published on Tuesday that Washington would take all measures to defuse cross-strait tensions.

In the interview with Japanese financial newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Pompeo also said he sought to formalize the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Japan, India and Australia in order to better counter Chinese aggression.

But Yen stressed on Wednesday that the self-governed island “must save itself” and that national security must be based on the island’s own strength.

Taiwan would work with like-minded countries to ensure the overall stability and peace of the region, Yen added.

The announcement is reported to have stemmed from instructions given on May 20 by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who demanded inter-ministerial coordination and the integration of the island’s standby and reserve forces.

Since early September, Taiwan’s air force had scrambled more than 2,972 times in response to China’s alleged incursions into the island’s airspace.

