Hongkongers barred from US green card draw

Hongkongers are no longer qualified to apply for green cards since America has revoked the city’s special status in July after the national security law was implemented.

Registration for the U.S. Diversity Immigrant Visa program this fiscal year runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 10. Those who are selected and pass the interviews can move to the U.S. as early as 2022. A total of 50,000 applicants will receive permanent residency in the States.

As applicants from China have far exceeded the limit, Chinese citizens are barred from participating in the draw, while citizens from Hong Kong, viewed as a separate region, used to be eligible.

According to the latest announcement, applications from China including Hong Kong are not accepted, while citizens from Macau and Taiwan may still apply.

The national security law imposed by Beijing has sparked a wave of migration out of Hong Kong. Natalie, a local citizen who was among the last batch of applicants selected in May, felt conflicted. “Even though I have the opportunity to move to the U.S., many Hongkongers who wish to leave do not even have the opportunity to apply.”

Another citizen, Ivy, has been trying her luck since 2001 for almost 20 years, before finally succeeding this year. Not wanting her children to grow up under shrinking freedom of expression, she has considered other means of emigration. “Leaving is only a matter of time,” she added.

