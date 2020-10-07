Beijing wants WHO to clear Chinese COVID vaccines for global use

China has begun talks to put its locally produced COVID-19 vaccines under assessment by the World Health Organization in the hope of making the drugs available for worldwide use, an official of WHO says.

Preliminary discussions had been taking place between China and the WHO to include Chinese vaccines in a list for emergency use, said Socorro Escalate, the organization’s coordinator for essential medicines and health technologies in the Western Pacific region.

The WHO’s listing process allows unlicensed treatments and vaccines to be assessed for emergency use, in order to make medical assistance more quickly available in a public health crisis. The provision serves to help WHO member states and United Nations procurement agencies to determine if the vaccines are acceptable.

“Potentially through this emergency use listing, the quality and safety of these vaccines and efficacy could be assessed … and then this could be made available for our licensees,” Escalante told reporters online on Tuesday.

China has at least four types of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in the final stages of clinical trials. Two of them are under development by the state-backed China National Biotec Group, and the other two are from Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates authorized the emergency use of a CNBG vaccine just six weeks after local human trials began — the first time that a government outside China had granted a Chinese vaccine urgent clearance.

Chinese vaccines are also being tested in Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and Russia.

In mainland China, around 350,000 people have received CNBG vaccination, prompting experts to voice safety doubts about using experimental drugs before the clinical trials have concluded.

