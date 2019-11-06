Department store operator asks tenants to pay rates and government rent amid revenue plunge

The operator of Hong Kong’s Sogo department stores has asked tenants to start paying for their portion of rates and government rent as it tries to cut costs and survive amid the pandemic.

Sogo’s two Hong Kong stores, located in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, are heavily dependent on mainland tourists and have struggled in recent months as travel restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have led to a drastic drop in traffic from Chinese shoppers.

In a letter addressed to tenants in August, Lifestyle International, which operates Sogo’s Hong Kong locations, said it had never transferred the rates and government rents to its tenants before but admitted that it had to review its cost structure amid the dire business environment brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

To attract customers, Sogo has been organizing various promotional activities in recent months, including the giveaway of coupons worth more than HK$20 million (US$2.6 million) in June and July.

The new policy affects tenants that have started new contracts, including renewals, on or after Sept. 1. Tenants at Sogo’s Causeway Bay location have to pay HK$7.7 per square foot, while those in Tsim Sha Tsui pay HK$4.8 per square foot.

The company will continue to review its costs to improve operational efficiency, according to a spokesperson from Lifestyle International.

The overall retail industry in Hong Kong has been hard hit by the pandemic, since many stores, like Sogo, rely on the business of mainland consumers.

For this year’s Golden Week — China’s National Day holiday that’s usually accompanied by plenty of cross-border traveling and shopping — the number of mainland visitors in Hong Kong dropped by 99% compared to last year, according to figures from the Immigration Department.

Lifestyle International reported a loss of HK$227 million for the first half of this year, a galling comparison to its profit of HK$1.29 billion during the same time last year. Despite extended opening hours and massive promotional activities in May, sales at Sogo’s Causeway Bay department store dropped by 49.3% in the first half of the year and plunged 71.1% at its Tsim Sha Tsui location.

