Former students support teacher deregistered for allegedly promoting Hong Kong independence

A Hong Kong teacher who was deregistered for allegedly spreading pro-independence messages to primary school children has received a wave of support from former pupils that attended the school he taught at.

The city’s Education Bureau announced on Monday that it canceled the registration of a teacher in late September for “serious professional misconduct.” The bureau accused the teacher of creating a syllabus and teaching materials that promoted Hong Kong independence.

The school’s principal and vice principal were also reprimanded by the EDB for “improper supervision.”

While Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam called the teacher a “bad apple” on Tuesday, alumni from Alliance Primary School, where the teacher worked, showed their support for the deregistered educator.

One alumnus, who graduated in 2014, said the teacher was “very passionate” and was very “keen on communicating with students.”

In 2012, when there had been discussions about introducing moral and national education into the school curricula — a move critics at the time likened to an attempt to “brainwash” students — the teacher encouraged his pupils to think and draw their own conclusions, said the alumnus.

Another former pupil praised the teacher for his caring nature and said that the EDB’s decision to oust the teacher was “unduly excessive.”

The former student added that primary school children should have the right to know about different voices and opinions in society and should learn how to analyze social issues themselves.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung on Wednesday said that the teacher had “intentionally” mentioned Hong Kong independence to immature students.

Raymond Yeung, a former secondary school teacher who was blinded in one eye during a pro-democracy demonstration, said that Yeung’s claims were unreasonable and called the deregistration an attempt to intimidate other educators.

“It doesn’t make sense to use the students' immaturity as an excuse to censor what they should see and read,” he said.

