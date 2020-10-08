Jimmy Lai slams the Pope for trading moral authority for Beijing’s blessing

“The Pope looks more like a politician than a pope of moral authority,” Jimmy Lai blasted in his latest Twitter live chat. While the world has come to realize the moral imperative of resisting the Chinese Communist Party, “the Vatican hasn’t said anything about the Uyghurs, Tibetans or Hong Kong, all the human rights issues in China,” the Apple Daily founder pointed out.

Hosted by Mark Clifford, former Editor-in-Chief of the South China Morning Post, the duo was joined by Cardinal Joseph Zen, the retired bishop of Hong Kong, who recently visited the Vatican but failed to get an audience with the Pope.

“I handed a letter to the personal secretary of the Pope. I spent four days waiting for the Holy Father. I was holding my phone all the time, but no invitation came,” the 88-year-old revealed on Thursday.

The Vatican and China are preparing to renew a controversial agreement signed in 2018, under which Rome recognized the seven bishops appointed by Beijing and replaced leaders of the underground church in China.

Zen challenged Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, who was instrumental in creating the agreement. “He is telling lies all the time. He says that we are doing all these not for any political purposes, but I think I am not wrong if I say he’s not a man of faith. He believes more in diplomacy. Because of the desire to re-establish diplomatic relationships, he is selling the church.”

The Chinese government abused the deal, whose content is in secret, to do whatever they like, Zen added. “It has become an instrument in the hand of the government.”

“The Vatican is more eager to have the agreement extended. That’s very strange because they get nothing from the agreement,” Zen observed.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play