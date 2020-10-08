Editor of Beijing’s mouthpiece denies moving family to Canada

Emigration to Canada and sky-high salary - exposé by a media co-worker reveals the double standards of Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times.

Zhang Zhen-yu, a former journalist at Phoenix New Media, revealed in a recent interview with Vision Times that Hu’s son has emigrated to Canada and earned an annual salary of 12 million yuan (US$1.76 million).

Hu has since denied the allegations on Weibo, accusing the outlet of spreading rumors and fabricating outrageous figures. “I know there are forces which hate me and hope to crush me through slander. This is the price I pay for defending the country’s interests,” he wrote.

According to an analysis of Hu’s finance, he has multiple sources of income, including an annual salary of 570,000 yuan as the chief editor of Global Times and a revenue of over 12 million per year from digital media platforms such as TikTok and Toutiao, where he has millions of followers.

Hu once boasted about achieving financial freedom by keeping pace with the Chinese Communist Party, Zhang recalled. Hu purchased a luxury apartment worth 25 million yuan, a statement supported by Chinese host Zhu Jun and news commentator Bai Yansong.

Hu has lost his way and humanity in the Chinese Communist system, said Zhang. “As a reporter for the state media, he has to keep white-washing the reputation of the party, which is difficult as the party’s policy is inconsistent.”

Though Hu has denied that his children live abroad, news workers often mocked him for that, Zhang revealed. He cited the case of Bo Xilai, former chief of Chongqing, who also rejected a similar allegation when his son was seen living an exorbitant life in the U.S.

Many Chinese officials send their children abroad not out of agreement with the values of the Western society, but merely because they need a safer place to store their wealth and enjoy life.

Zhang criticized Hu for serving the party to protect his own interests, instead of drawing attention to corruption among those in power and the sufferings of the grassroots. He revealed that Hu is a controversial character in the party and there has been skepticism towards his academic qualifications.

