Hong Kong bash to mark Taiwan national day ‘scuppered by censorship’

An annual feast to celebrate Taiwan’s national day in Hong Kong this weekend has been cancelled, with its organizer accusing the venue host of imposing unprecedented censorship demands on the decades-old event.

The Oct. 10 celebrations were meant to take place at a Kowloon restaurant that had been playing host for years, Yuen Long district councilor Johnny Mak told Apple Daily. This year, the venue’s management said that they could not display the words “Double Tenth” or “Republic of China” — the formal name of Taiwan.

Mak said the management later made a U-turn and refused to accommodate the event altogether, citing Hong Kong’s social distancing laws and the coronavirus pandemic.

He suspected the restaurant was pressured by government authorities to drop the event due to a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in the summer.

Taiwan’s national day has been celebrated in Hong Kong since the 1950s, with an annual banquet held at the same restaurant for years. Mak and the other organizers had originally planned to host two feasts at the restaurant, one at noon and the other at night.

The organizers were only told about the censorship demands on Wednesday, despite having been in communication with the restaurant since September, Mak said. They had been prepared to comply with social distancing regulations by limiting each table to four guests.

They expected to lose at least HK$200,000 (US$25,800), as 600 participants had registered and the food was already paid for, he said.

In response to an Apple Daily query, a manager of the restaurant surnamed So disputed Mak’s version of the events, saying that they had reached a “consensus” with the organizers to scrap the celebrations due to pandemic-related factors.

So also said the restaurant had never asked the organizers to refrain from displaying “Double Tenth” or “Republic of China.”

The celebrations are commonly known as “Double Tenth” because of the date. In 2018, Mak had planned a celebratory event at the historical Red House in Tuen Mun, the site where Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, was said to have organized his revolution. The property owners revoked their permission on the day of the event and turned away the 350 participants.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play