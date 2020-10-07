Government pandemic adviser Keiji Fukuda to exit HKU after failed contract renewal

A top pandemic expert will leave his role as the head of the University of Hong Kong’s public health school at the end of next year after reportedly failing to secure a contract renewal, local media has reported.

Keiji Fukuda had reached the age of 65 and did not meet the school’s stringent requirements for a contract renewal, a source told Ming Pao newspaper. Those requirements included the number and quality of the professor’s published papers and the achievements of his students.

According to another source, an HKU advisory committee had approved Fukuda’s contract renewal, but university president Zhang Xiang vetoed it.

An insider of HKU’s medicine faculty said it was a blessing for the school to have Fukuda teach as he could have had his pick among top medical institutions in the world. The incident only showed that Zhang and the school’s professors had a very different interpretation of what made a good academic leader, the insider said.

Zhang, a Chinese-American, had vetoed a significant number of contract renewal applications since he took office in 2018, this source said, adding that his decisions had caused doubt among academic staff. The source expected more people to leave in the near future.

David Hui, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who like Fukuda also advises the government on COVID-19, said the Japanese don’s departure would affect Hong Kong. Fukuda had given many suggestions to the government on how to disseminate news to the public about the infectious disease during the current pandemic, Hui told Commercial Radio on Wednesday morning.

Prior to joining HKU in 2016, Fukuda was the assistant director-general for health security and environment at the World Health Organization and had led teams to investigate the outbreak of middle east respiratory syndrome in the Middle East and South Korea.

Hui said the retirement age for faculty staff at universities in Hong Kong was 60 and that applications for contract extension normally lasted for up to five years, after which they would be discussed with the university president on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for HKU said it would not comment on individual personnel cases due to privacy concerns. Contracts extended after the age of 65 were special cases with outstanding academic achievements, the spokesperson said, and HKU would also take into account its developmental needs.

Separately, HKU’s Department of Microbiology was to be led by Kelvin To, currently a clinical associate professor at the institution, a source told Apple Daily.

To, in his early 40s, would be the youngest department head in the history of HKU.

His alleged appointment follows three departures from the department earlier this year that have shocked the industry. The talk is that the resignations, coming shortly after the passage of a national security law in Hong Kong in the summer, reflect worries about increased scrutiny of academics under the new law.

One of the resignations was the current department head, Susanna Lau, who submitted her letter in July and is due to exit this month. She is said to be leaving Hong Kong with her husband Patrick Woo, a clinical professor in the same department. Samson Wong, another clinical assistant professor at the department, will join Tuen Mun Hospital as a consultant doctor.

Neither To nor HKU had responded directly to Apple Daily inquiries by press time.

