Comedic video changes its name after some see it as a satire of President Xi

An online video uploaded by a Chinese comedian had its title changed after it was seen as being a satire of President Xi Jinping.

The video, titled “Chief accelerationist is a dog,” was uploaded on Monday to Yu Qian’s YouTube channel. Yu is one of the top artists of xiangsheng, a traditional form of Chinese comedy. He is also known for his big-screen roles and was named best actor at the Macao Film Festival Awards last year.

The term “chief accelerationist” has often been used as a satirical reference to Xi and his hardline policies, which may speed up the recovery of China as a great nation or speed up the collapse of the Communist Party.

Yu’s video talked about dogs in Chinese imperial dynasties, with Yu saying that Empress Dowager Cixi of the Qing dynasty made decisions on national matters depending on the appearance of new dogs born in the palace.

“The collapse of the Qing dynasty had some relations to the dogs,” Yu said.

Soon after the video was uploaded, Chinese netizens saw the video as a satire of Xi and expressed concern for Yu’s safety.

As the video went viral, its name was changed to “The fate of the country and dogs.”

