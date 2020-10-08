Idea of letting Hongkongers vote from Greater Bay Area ‘favors Beijing loyalists’

Pro-democracy politicians have criticized a potential plan to allow Hong Kong voters living in the neighboring mainland Chinese province of Guangdong to cast ballots remotely.

The plan was being studied by the Hong Kong government with voters living in China’s Greater Bay Area in mind, and might be included in the annual policy address that Chief Executive Carrie Lam would deliver next week, said a report carried in the pro-Beijing newspaper Sing Tao Daily on Thursday.

Under existing laws, only registered voters who ordinarily reside in Hong Kong can cast a ballot. The Greater Bay Area is a government drive to integrate the regions of Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao.

Upon publication of the news report, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp slammed the proposal as an attempt to fabricate elections that only the pro-Beijing camp could win. The camp’s convenor Wu Chi-wai said their candidates might be detained when campaigning for votes on the mainland, or be barred from entry altogether, preventing them from reaching out to Hong Kong voters living elsewhere in the Greater Bay Area.

Legal-sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok, of the pan-democratic Civic Party, said that if their candidates could not reach voters in the Greater Bay Area, it could be considered grounds for a judicial review.

There was also the potential problem of electoral fraud, for which people had been found guilty in court in the past. Hong Kong authorities such as the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Registration and Electoral Office had no jurisdiction on the mainland and would not be able to conduct the necessary investigations, said Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, a former investigator at the anti-graft ICAC.

He added that it was unreasonable to allow only Hongkongers living in the Greater Bay Area to vote, but not those residing in Taiwan or overseas.

In the Sing Tao article, pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions head Stanley Ng was quoted as saying that even if Hongkongers living in the Greater Bay Area did not have a residence in Hong Kong, they could be registered under their relatives' addresses. Lam said Ng’s suggestion was “utterly ridiculous” as such voters might never have lived in those areas.

Meanwhile, pro-Beijing lawmakers have supported the proposal. Business and Professionals Alliance lawmaker Priscilla Leung suggested that even voting stations in Taiwan could be considered. Asked about the rival camp’s criticism about being unable to campaign on the mainland, Leung said they should reflect on themselves and think why they could not do so.

National People’s Congress delegate Tam Yiu-chung told Sing Tao that Hong Kong could send officers to the mainland to man voting stations. He said that technically, it was possible for the government to run polling facilities in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

