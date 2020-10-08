Vatican-China agreement to expire as Beijing quiet on extension

Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher confirmed on Wednesday that the Vatican has proposed a two-year extension of the controversial Sino-Vatican deal, but has yet to receive a response from Beijing.

The agreement is set to expire on Oct. 22, if no answer is received. But the Holy See is optimistic that it will be renewed successfully.

In an interview with the Catholic news outlet Crux, Gallagher admitted that implementation has been rocky. “We’re not 99% happy about things, we have lots of reservations and lots of things haven’t worked out the way we hoped,” he confessed.

While U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused the Pope of putting its “moral authority” at risk by staying silent on China’s crackdown on religious minorities, Gallagher rejected criticism that the Vatican has bowed to the Chinese authorities.

The British archbishop insisted that there were concrete results from the agreement, including allowing the Pope to have the final say on the appointment of bishops.

“The fact we have managed to get all the bishops of China in communion with the Holy Father for the first time since the 1950s, and that the Chinese authorities allow the Pope a modest say in the appointment of bishops but ultimately the final word, is quite remarkable,” Gallagher said.

The agreement, whose terms have not been made public, was first signed in 2018. Beijing has been widely criticized for persecuting leaders of the underground Catholic church who are loyal to the Vatican and reject state control.

Gallagher quoted Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, to describe the agreement as “a little tiny glimmer of an opening, a window” and “getting your toe in the door.”

Two main frustrations of the Vatican were difficulties in vetting candidates and bridging the gap between commitments made in Beijing and application on the ground. Without contacts on the ground, the Catholic church has to do appointments based on paper chase without realistic assessment.

Gallagher confessed that he is not optimistic that good will from the central government can be translated into local action that benefits members of the congregation.

Dialogue is the Vatican’s only instrument, as unlike other states, the church cannot leverage military or commercial tools to negotiate with China, he added.

“I’m not saying we have very much at the moment...but there’s a big difference between something and nothing,” Gallagher said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play