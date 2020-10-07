Thieves cut US$258M scroll of Mao calligraphy into two ‘for display’

Hong Kong police arrested three men who stole a HK$2 billion (US$258 million) calligraphy scroll penned by the late Mao Zedong, but were too late to stop the artwork from being cut into two halves.

Officers recovered the damaged 2.8 meter scroll along with two copper coins during the arrest of one man for handling stolen goods in Wan Chai on Sept. 22.

The suspect told the police that someone had said the scroll was “too long to be showcased” and was therefore cut up, superintendent of the organized crime and triad bureau Ho Chun-tung told reporters on Wednesday.

Police nabbed the other two men at an apartment in Yau Ma Tei on Tuesday for burglary and assisting a suspect. No other items were recovered at the location.

The thieves had allegedly stolen a revolutionary art collection said to be worth HK$5 billion from revolutionary art collector Fu Chunxiao, who reported the loss of the scroll, 10 copper coins, 24,327 stamps and seven calligraphy works by Mao, the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, from his Yau Ma Tei apartment on Sept. 10.

Closed-circuit television footage showed that the trio fled in a cab in the early hours of that day. The cab driver later reported the case to the police and led officers to make the first arrest.

Fu, currently living in mainland China, was admitted to hospital after the burglary, his secretary told Apple Daily. He has been discharged and is resting at home.

The secretary said they did not know the suspects, who all held Hong Kong identity cards, and had no idea how they had entered the apartment. Fu still had a hard time coming to terms with the case, he said, even after knowing about the police arrests.

“He can’t handle such a big shock. How can he be happy when the items from his collection have not been returned and [the scroll] has even been divided into two?” the secretary said on the phone.

The secretary said he suspected some of the stolen goods had already been sold and that the scroll might have been cut up because two separate buyers wanted it.

