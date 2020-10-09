Axe falls on Macao exhibition with award-winning photo of cop kneeling on first-aid worker’s neck

The annual World Press Photo Exhibition held in Macao has ended its planned 24-day run unexpectedly without explanation, after showcasing images of the turbulence roiling Hong Kong last year.

It was the first time in 12 years that the prestigious event had suffered a premature cancellation, on its ninth day, since the co-organizers Casa de Portugal brought it to Macao in 2008.

Local radio station TDM suggested that the show was cut short because of sensitivities surrounding a series of 10 shots titled “Hong Kong Unrest” taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Nicolas Asfouri. That photo essay won first prize in the 2020 World Press Photo Story of the Year for its stark portrayal of Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protests in 2019; one of the pictures clearly showed a police officer resting a knee on the neck of a young first-aid worker on Oct. 1 in Wan Chai.

The other co-organizer, World Press Photo Foundation, released a statement saying that it was unfortunately unable to confirm the reasons for the early end to the exhibition.

“While the reasons for the closing remain unclear, we are following local media reports suggesting that it might be the result of external pressure on the content of the exhibition,” the foundation said in its statement.

Laurens Korteweg, director of exhibitions at the foundation, said they regretted the untimely development and expressed support for freedom of expression, freedom of inquiry and freedom of the press. The foundation also believed in the power of illustration and the importance of seeing high-quality visual stories, according to the statement.

The exhibition opened at Casa Garden on Sept. 25 and was due to end on Oct. 18, but shut down on Oct. 3, the ninth day of the show. The sponsor, Macau Foundation, said the decision had nothing to do with it.

Casa de Portugal, meanwhile, said it did not have any further clarification to make. Its president, Maria Amélia António, would say only that the exhibition “has been closed since the weekend,” TDM radio reported.

The Macau Portuguese and English Press Association said it regretted the premature closure for reasons yet to be clarified.

“If the premature shutdown of the exhibition is a result of pressure related to some photographs on display, then we consider it to be a serious and worrying incident that signals an erosion of freedom of expression,” the media association said.

The World Press Photo Foundation, established in 1955, is an independent, non-profit organization based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds an annual press photography contest and the World Press Photo Digital Storytelling Contest.

This year’s photo contest drew 73,996 images. An independent jury chose the winning pictures and stories, which were then put on a world tour that did not allow co-organizers at the respective locations to select the shots to be displayed.

