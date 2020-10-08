Kazakh villagers find Quran in Ili River as Xinjiang Muslims face Chinese crackdown

Villagers in Kazakhstan have found the Quran wrapped in plastic bags flowing along the Ili River, which are believed to have originated from China’s Xinjiang province.

Xinjiang authorities began confiscating and destroying the Quran — the sacred scripture of Islam — and other books written in ethnic minority languages en masse since 2017. Those Muslims, including the persecuted Uighurs, who refused to give up the books instead chose to hide them inside their houses or underground.

Ethnic Kazakhs in the region put the book inside plastic bags and sealed them before releasing them into the Ili River, Kazakh human rights activist Serikzhan Bilash told Radio Free Asia. Many copies of the Quran had recently appeared in the lower stream of the river and the border city of Khorgas everyday, Bilash said.

In a video circulating online, a Kazakh woman said she found a well protected Quran in a zipped handbag inside a plastic bag on the Ili River. She would give the Quran to any mosque in need, she said.

Dina, a resident who lived in the Ili region in Xinjiang before moving to Kazakhstan, said people would be sent to re-education camps for three years if the Quran was found in their homes. When she was arrested in Ili in 2017, the first question raised by the police was whether she possessed a Quran at home, she said.

Kazakh scholar Raishan, who studies religion in China, said Muslims in Xinjiang chose to put the Quran into the river in the hopes of protecting the holy scripture, so that it would be picked up by someone else. This was also done as all ethnic clothing had been destroyed by Chinese authorities who aimed to erase the culture of ethnic minorities, according to Raishan.

Click here for Chinese version

