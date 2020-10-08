Hong Kong schoolboy shot by police pleads guilty to rioting

A Hong Kong student who was shot by a police officer during an anti-government protest last year pleaded guilty to rioting on Thursday.

Tsang Chi-kin had been charged under suspicion of one count of rioting and two counts of police assault. During Thursday’s hearing in the District Court, the prosecution revealed that Tsang would likely admit his guilt.

“To confess is the best decision,” Tsang said before the hearing began.

The 19-year-old was shot by a police officer in his abdomen during a protest in Tsuen Wan on Oct. 1 last year, which coincided with mainland China’s “National Day.” The police claimed that Tsang was trying to attack the officer with a metal rod.

The incident occurred on the same day that Hong Kong saw some of the bloodiest scenes of violence since the anti-government protest movement began in mid-June.

It is the first known case where a police officer has struck a demonstrator with live ammunition since Hong Kong was handed over to Beijing in 1997.

“Don’t give up! Persist until the end,” Tsang also said to people attending the hearing.

He was released on bail with the case adjourned until Dec. 22.

