China economy will surpass US in 2030, says Peking University analyst

The Chinese economy will surpass that of the United States in 2030 and double that of the latter’s in scale by 2050, meaning that the U.S. will no longer have any advantages over China, a top Peking University economist says.

Justin Lin, head of the university’s Institute of New Structural Economics, made the forecast while expecting China’s gross domestic product per capita to reach half of that in the U.S. by 2050.

A trade deficit that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about did not disadvantage his country, Lin said in an interview with Duowei News. The trade deficit was a result of U.S. companies moving production lines to China, where costs were much cheaper, he said, adding that Sino-U.S. trade had always been mutually beneficial.

China’s purchasing power parity had already surpassed that of the U.S., Lin said. Calculations based on market exchange rates also showed that the Chinese would be leading the Americans. To ensure the U.S. maintained its status as world leader, it had to suppress China’s development right now, he added.

From an economic perspective, it was highly unlikely for the U.S. to decouple from China, Lin said, as avoiding the sale of products and technology to the Chinese would only reduce American companies' profits.

Even if U.S. firms did not supply China with technologies, companies in Germany, Japan and South Korea would continue to do so, Lin said. The trading profits would help companies in these countries expand their market and scope of development, so decoupling from China would only harm the Americans.

Lin stressed that the U.S. could no longer apply on China today the same strategy used to suppress Japan’s growth in the 1980s. Present-day China was different from Japan back then, and U.S. suppression would merely serve to accelerate Chinese development, he said.

