World’s reaction plays pivotal role if China attacks Taiwan

Foreign aid will be vital to Taiwan’s ability to resist mainland China’s attempt at capturing the island by force, military experts say. The crisis could well be a repeat of history, as China’s deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States and American allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region raise the specter of a modern-day Eight-Nation Alliance, where troops of eight countries fought to defend Christian missionaries against the Boxer Rebellion on Chinese soil 120 years ago.

United States

Should China open fire, the U.S. reaction will be the most crucial, according to Macao-based military expert Antony Wong. China had said that it would take 72 hours to paralyze Taiwan, and Wong felt that the quickest response the U.S. could make would be to send bomber B-1, B-2 or B-52 from Guam military base, which would take about five hours to reach the Taiwan Strait. Wong expected a heated sea battle to ensue around the area. U.S. Navy ships would step in for a rescue mission while blocking Chinese ships from surrounding the island of Taiwan, but they would take nearly two days to reach the region, he said.

Japan

Under a revised law in 2016, Japan can send Self-Defense Forces to back up its allies. It is now hosting U.S. forces in Kadena Air Base in Okinawa and the U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo. Should hostilities break out, the U.S. could very likely send fighter jets and navy ships as support, dragging Japan into the warfare whether it wanted to or not, Wong said. China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning, which was stationed in the north, might head south to join the battle, said Ying-Yu Lin, an adjunct assistant professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs. By then a military alliance between the U.S. and South Korea or Japan might have been formed, Lin said.

Other countries

Australia has strong military forces compared with other regional countries; as recently as July, it performed a joint exercise with the U.S. and Japan. Experts believe that Australia will play a key supporting role in the U.S. forces.

India, which has seen military conflict with China at the border since mid-June, might distract the Chinese by conducting drills while a battle is ongoing in the Taiwan Strait, experts say. South Korea does not appear to be ready for any apparent action despite being a U.S. ally. Vietnam would welcome U.S. military forces as it has been protesting Chinese military drills in the East Sea.

Apart from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are also part of the Five Eyes alliance whose membership includes the Americans. Canada is likely to play a supportive role while the U.K. is prepared to send the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, the flagship of the Royal Navy fleet, to the region for exercises in January, media reports show. France and Germany have recently taken a harder stance on China and might also support Taiwan.

