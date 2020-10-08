New World teams up with British firms to revitalize historic Hong Kong movie theater

A major Hong Kong property developer, New World Development, on Thursday kicked off a mega conservation and redevelopment project to restore the historic State Theatre after consolidating its full ownership of the site through a compulsory auction.

The developer secured the site at the Lands Tribunal reserve price of HK$4.77 billion (US$615 million), the biggest sale of such compulsory auctions in the city. It began buying units of the site from individual owners in 2015 and applied for a compulsory sale in 2018 after its ownership reached 80%. Government approval for compulsory auction was received in August to buy up the rest of the units.

First opened in 1952, the State Theatre in North Point brought down the curtain on 68 years of movie screening in 1997 after showing the last film reel. It was listed as a Grade I historic building in 2017. The conservation project will not only restore the former glory of the site but also transform the city’s oldest movie palace into a “cultural oasis” that served the community, said Adrian Cheng, the executive vice chairperson and chief executive of New World Development.

British firms WilkinsonEyre and Purcell, having worked on the restoration of the former Central Police Station compound Tai Kwun, will be leading the conservation project, which covers a gross area of 36,200 sq ft. Hong Kong’s AGC Design, a participant of the revitalization of the 89-year-old house Lui Seng Chun, is also part of the project team.

Originally designed by architects Liu Sun-fo and George W. Grey, the cinema building is known for its iconic post-war Modern architecture, with a parabolic exoskeleton truss at the roof that supports the building’s entire structure. Relief murals by the late Chinese contemporary artist Mei Yutian are also a major highlight of the building’s design. With its 1,300 seats and 56-foot cinema screen, the theater was also a witness of the city’s booming entertainment industry in the 1970s and 80s.

Apple Daily learned that New World Development was planning to not only restore the site but also revive the theater, turning it into a multipurpose performance venue. It is understood that the stage in the future will be large enough to accommodate an entire symphony orchestra. The developer has also approached American firm Bodiform, which designed the original theater seats, to reconstruct the seating and hopes to restore the decor as well.

The developer has also been conducting extensive research into the oral history and collected artifacts related to the State Theatre and the North Point neighborhood, such as signages and agreements signed between the theater and movie distributors. The material collected will be exhibited in the future.

Under current laws, a redevelopment project made possible by a compulsory sale must be completed within six years. It is expected that the restored State Theatre will draw its curtains once again in 2026.

