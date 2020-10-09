Lawmakers in Italy, Germany voice support for Taiwan

Taiwan has received support from prominent parliamentarians in Italy and Germany who oppose the island’s being sidelined on the international stage by mainland China.

Fabio Rampelli, the vice-president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, met this week with Andrea Lee, Taiwan’s representative to the country. Rampelli referred to Lee as “ambassador” in a statement released on Thursday, and expressed personal surprise that a peaceful community like Taiwan could not have an embassy in Italy.

Rampelli, a member of the conservative opposition Fratelli d’Italia party, noted that Taiwan’s lack of an embassy in Italy is due to political pressure from China. The island’s diplomatic offices are currently called trade offices, and Lee is not officially an ambassador.

Rampelli vowed to try to win for Taiwan the right to have full diplomatic representation in Italy and elsewhere in Europe.

The power of China’s pressure on Italy is reflected in the failure to speak out, by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, against recent events in Hong Kong, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bavarian State Parliament in Germany established a Taiwan-friendly group on Thursday. A ceremony to launch the new group was attended by members of the ruling Christian Social Union and Freie Wähler parties, as well as the opposition Social Democrats, Free Democratic Party, and Die Grünen party.

Deputy Speaker Markus Rinderspacher said the new group will support a democratic Taiwan by seeking cross-party support for exchanges with Taiwan’s parliament and sister cities.

The Bavarian State Parliament’s European Affairs Committee passed a resolution earlier this year supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization as an observer.

Bavaria is Germany’s largest state and is home to large international corporations including Siemens, BMW, Audi and Adidas.

