Golden week ends dismally without Chinese ‘splurging like their lives depend on it‘

A widely touted V-shaped rebound in Chinese domestic tourism failed to materialize during the eight days of the National Day golden week break as visitor numbers and revenue plunged by up to 30%, reflecting mass reservations about spending money.

Tourist destinations across mainland China recorded just 637 million visits, a drop of 21% compared with a year earlier despite the addition of one more day to the traditionally long holiday, according to figures released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Revenue posted a more drastic fall, of 30%, to 183 billion yuan (US$26.9 billion). Taken together, the two sets of statistics reflected a willingness to venture out for leisure but not to spend, contrary to state media predictions that Chinese consumers would “splurge like their lives depended on it.”

China’s National Day on Oct. 1 is a highly anticipated holiday for businesses and consumers alike as it marks the start of days of celebrations, dubbed the golden week, during which hundreds of millions of people are on the move domestically, meeting family and taking trips. This year, the golden week ended on Thursday.

The depressed data from the ministry was backed up by comments on the internet that said people would rather stay home than travel.

Some internet users wrote that they were afraid of contracting the infectious COVID-19 disease if they traveled around the country. “We have more than 20 members in my family, but not a single one of us went out,” one person said.

Others challenged the ministry’s presentation of the data in describing it as a “recovery” instead of a “drop.” Officials were bringing only the good tidings while hiding the bad, they said.

Still others commented that the figures were “within expectations” as the local economy remained sluggish because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Around the same time, the Ministry of Public Security also released data to show how law and order prevailed during the long holiday. Crimes, public security cases and fatal road traffic accidents were all down from a year earlier, while 738 large-scale events were held smoothly.

