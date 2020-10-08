How China can capture Taiwan in seven steps

An attempt by mainland China to forcefully unify with Taiwan may become a long-running affair implicating many other countries directly or indirectly, according to a set of scenarios projected by Taiwanese and Macao military experts.

The three military experts, under an invitation from Apple Daily, produced military simulations of what might happen should China wage war against Taiwan. Their predictions turned out to be quite different from former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou’s expectations, that Taiwan would lose swiftly and “the first battle will be the last.”

Below is a seven-step scenario proffered by Su Tzu-yun, head of the Division of National Defense Resources and Industries at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan; Lin Ying-yu, adjunct professor of the Institute of Strategic and International Affairs at National Chung Cheng University in Taiwan; and Macao-based military commentator Antony Wong:

Step one: Information warfare

Lin suggests that China will try to brainwash the Taiwanese into accepting unification of the two regions by spreading fake news and hacking into Taiwan’s computer systems.

Step two: Attrition attempt

Wong is of the opinion that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has launched a war of attrition, aiming to shorten the lifespan of Taiwanese aircraft without firing a single bullet.

This year, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has recorded 1,710 instances of PLA aircraft entering its airspace and 1,029 instances of PLA ships entering its waters. The island has launched 2,972 missions to fend off the intruders and spent NT$25.5 billion (US$888 million) on its aircraft’s emergency take-offs.

Step three: Invasion of outlying islands

Lin suggests the PLA may launch small battles to take over outlying islands, such as Pratas Island, and complement these battles with propaganda to lure Taiwan into a surrender.

Step four: Blockade of Taiwan in a blitzkrieg

If Taiwan does not surrender after step three, China may launch a full-scale war. It is estimated that Taiwan will have three hours to plan and react. Wong suggests China will swiftly seal the coasts of Taiwan in a blitzkrieg, cutting off any connections with Japan’s Miyako Island and Okinawa. The PLA will try to land before the United States can step in.

Step five: Takeover of president’s residence via Tamsui River

The PLA marine corps may make use of hovercraft to enter the Tamsui River in northern Taiwan, then coordinate with airborne forces to storm the president’s residence in Taipei and kill her to end the war.

Step six: Troop deployment in the south

While attacking the north, the PLA may also send troops to the south to distract the Taiwanese. The southern deployment is not expected to be large because it is too far away from Taipei and could itself become embroiled in long-term attrition warfare. Although Taichung and the Taiwanese west coast are closest to China’s Fujian province, Wong suggests the chances of a successful PLA landing on the west are slim because of the many cliffs and shoals, which allow for very few suitable landing spots.

Step seven: PLA landing on the east coast, followed by Taiwan’s defeat

Since China put into service its aircraft carriers, type 071 amphibious transport dock and type 075 landing helicopter dock, the PLA’s key landing tactic has been to send a large deployment to circle to the east coast. Wong suggests if the PLA makes a successful landing, for example in Yilan, it will be able to control the waters off northern Taiwan, whereupon the fall of Taiwan would be only a matter of time.

