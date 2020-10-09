China joins global COVID vaccine initiative

China has formally become part of an international COVID-19 initiative led by the World Health Organization to ensure an equal distribution of vaccines.

The Chinese government on Thursday signed an agreement with Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, to join the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“This is an important step China has taken to uphold the concept of a shared community of health for all and to honor its commitment of turning COVID-19 vaccines into a global public good,” Hua said in a statement released on the ministry’s website on Friday.

She said China would continue to focus on ensuring that developing countries had equal access to appropriate, safe and effective vaccines. The country pledged to make vaccines developed and deployed by its people a global public good that would be provided to developing countries as a priority.

Hua noted that China decided to join the WHO-led initiative even as it was already leading the world with several vaccines in advanced stages of research and development, and with ample production capacity on its own. China hoped to see more capable countries joining and supporting the initiative, she added.

So far, nine experimental vaccines have been included in the initiative, which has signed on 168 countries excluding the United States and aims to deliver at least two billion doses by the end of 2021.

China is now developing a total of four COVID-19 vaccines, for which it is cooperating with 14 countries to conduct phase 3 clinical trials.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported infections, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Shaanxi province in northwestern China recorded 10 cases. Six new patients were found in Shanghai, three in the southern province of Guangdong and two in northeastern Liaoning province. The number of new asymptomatic cases was 15, all imported infections.

The latest statistics take the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to 85,521 while keeping the death toll at 4,634.

