Signal of disloyalty if civil servants don’t swear allegiance, minister Patrick Nip suggests

Incumbent civil servants who refuse to sign a declaration or swear an oath of allegiance as required may be taken to have expressed the stance that they are not supportive of the Basic Law and the Hong Kong government, which can in turn affect their promotional prospects, the city’s civil service chief has said.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip on Friday revealed his predetermined interpretation of any objections to comply with the upcoming requirement, during an interview with Kinliu.hk, a pro-government online media outlet.

The civil service is set to put the new rule into effect in the middle of October, making it mandatory for civil servants recruited on July 1 or later to take an oath to uphold the Basic Law and declare loyalty to the Hong Kong government. Approval from the city’s legislature is not needed as this is considered part of employment terms and conditions.

Earlier, Nip said non-compliance would factor into considerations for transfer and promotion, and that his ministry would ask the employees concerned to explain themselves.

“When we evaluate a colleague for possible promotion, the colleague’s suitability must be considered. Many factors have to be taken into account,” he said. “If you do not accede to the requirement to sign a declaration and take an oath, what is the reason behind it?”

Nip also warned all civil servants to be careful about their words and deeds, despite the high threshold in the civil service for crossing the line. "What we believe to have been spoken in private can be made public by others. After it is publicized, there may be repercussions in society.

“The most important thing is whether we have infringed on the requirement for civil servants to be supportive and loyal.”

Michael Ngan, chairperson of the Union for New Civil Servants, previously expressed concern about how the authorities defined a breach of oath and who would judge if non-compliance had taken place.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play