Carrie Lam says lack of government talent is DAB’s fault: Jasper Tsang

Chief Executive Carrie Lam blamed the biggest pro-Beijing party in Hong Kong for failing to nurture political talent to support her administration, according to a revelation by Jasper Tsang, a heavyweight in the establishment camp.

Lam was apparently brusque with Tsang as she questioned him after assuming office as the city’s chief three years ago, running down his political party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, for years of failure in providing the government with talent.

She also complained about unhappiness with the work performance of two government ministers who came from the DAB, but she made do with keeping one of them on her cabinet to avoid embarrassing Hong Kong’s largest Beijing-loyal party, he claimed.

“If both of them had been fired, DAB would have had a hard time, thus I decided to let one of them stay on,” Tsang recalled the chief executive as saying, in his appearance on RTHK television programme “The Screening Room.”

Tsang, DAB founder and former president of the city’s legislature, said he rebutted Lam’s accusations on the spot by saying that the primary purpose of the DAB was to fight election battles and win enough seats to support the government, not to develop talent for the government. He added that if the party had candidates with good potential, he would rather they ran for election than joined the administration.

Between 2012 and 2017, Lam’s predecessor Leung Chun-ying had in his administration Greg So as the commerce and economic development minister and Lau Kong-wah as the home affairs chief.

After Lam took the top job in 2017, Lau stayed on her cabinet while So’s role was taken over by Edward Yau. Lau was later replaced as well, by fellow DAB member Casper Tsui.

Tsang said that previously, Hong Kong chief executives Leung and Donald Tsang invited him to join the government but he turned them down because of vanity, choosing instead to be the city’s one and only legislative president. He himself had been tipped as a possible chief executive candidate, but he said neither the Beijing loyalists nor the pro-democratic camp trusted him.

He remembered a conversation with Regina Ip, the chairwoman of New People’s Party. At the time, Ip said that only the two of them in the pro-Beijing bloc were qualified to lead the city as chief executive, and yet she also pointed out to Tsang that he did not have experience working in the government, he claimed.

