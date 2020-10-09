Reporter of Hong Kong protests and Wuhan outbreak ‘avoids legal charges but under surveillance’

Chinese prosecutors have reportedly decided for the time being not to lay charges against Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who went missing in February after covering from ground zero the Hong Kong protests last year and the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan this year.

Chen, 35, was released on bail under conditions that would last for at least a year, and was expected to take quite a while before he could contact the outside world again, Radio Television Hong Kong quoted unnamed sources as saying.

The lawyer turned citizen journalist had gone back to his family in the hometown of Qingdao in Shandong province after his release; however, he remained under the authorities' close surveillance at home, the RTHK report said.

The surveillance prevented him from accessing the internet, sending messages on the phone or receiving visitors, according to the sources. He was said to be not suffering from any sickness but was not physically or mentally healthy either.

A message appeared on Chen’s Twitter feed on Thursday, saying it had been 245 days since he vanished and vowing that internet users would count the number of days of his disappearance until he showed up.

In August last year, Chen visited Hong Kong and reported on anti-extradition bill protests then rocking the city, but he later alleged that his work had led to harassment by Chinese authorities following his return to the mainland.

Then in late January, Chen travelled to Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 infections were recorded. He posted videos on YouTube, Twitter and mainland Chinese social media platforms showing long queues outside hospitals and wards crowded with patients.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play