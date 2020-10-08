Ethnic Mongolian lawyer arrested and detained amid region-wide protests in China

An ethnic Mongolian human rights lawyer was arrested in early September by mainland Chinese law enforcement after refusing to send his son to school, following a months-long protest against a Mandarin Chinese education policy.

Hu Baolong was arrested under suspicion of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a crime frequently used by mainland authorities to arrest human rights activists and lawyers, Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday.

The U.S. government-funded broadcaster added that Hu was currently under detention and that his case was being processed by prosecutors.

Tens of thousands of students and parents have launched strikes and protests in major cities in north China’s Inner Mongolian autonomous region since late August. The demonstrations in Tongliao, where Hu was reportedly arrested, were among the fiercest in the region.

Demonstrators were fueled by an opposition to the introduction of a new bilingual education policy, where some classes would be taught in Mandarin Chinese instead of Mongolian. The ethnic Mongolian population have argued that it is an attempt to obliterate their language and culture.

“Some parents said [the authorities] had arrested him to abate the protesting parents' anger,” Hu’s former colleague Nomin told RFA, citing Hu’s sister.

Japan-based ethnic Mongolian scholar Khubis said Hu was initially arrested for leaking state secrets.

Having graduated from the Inner Mongolia Normal University, Hu reportedly participated in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Hu has been barred from leaving China since September 2010, on the grounds that he was suspected of “endangering national security.”

Party secretary of Inner Mongolia Shi Taifeng said during a meeting on Wednesday that relevant departments at all levels must persist in promoting Mandarin Chinese in the region, describing it as a major political task.

