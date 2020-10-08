Flying service labels mission on Hong Kong 12 as ‘police operation’

Hong Kong’s aerial search and rescue agency allegedly classified a recent mission to track down 12 Hongkongers trying to flee the city on a speedboat as a “police operation,” contradicting official denials that local law enforcement bodies knew about their escape plot.

The Government Flying Service labeled the operation as “P-OPS,” an abbreviation of “police operation,” pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong told reporters on Thursday, citing sources. He also publicized a list of crew members purportedly involved in the operation.

Some family relatives of the 12 detainees, who were at the same press conference, said the police were no longer trustworthy and that the local government, in particular Chief Executive Carrie Lam, had been betraying them.

Wong’s revelation built on a report by Apple Daily on Monday that on Aug. 23, two government planes were monitoring the speedboat from the time it left Sai Kung’s Po Toi O pier at around 7 a.m. until shortly before it was intercepted by Guangdong coast guard at about 9 a.m.

The ongoing fact-finding efforts by Apple Daily and Wong run counter to the official accounts. Lam earlier denied the police force had anything to do with the case, and on Tuesday she denounced the Apple Daily reporting as “fabrication” intended to smear her government.

The police also claimed that they came to know about the marine arrests only after receiving alerts from their mainland counterpart. They dismissed suggestions of having handed over information about the group’s escape to mainland authorities.

Meanwhile, the group of 12 have been formally arrested and are remanded in Shenzhen’s Yantian District Detention Center.

On Thursday, one of the affected family members said that she was finally able to reach a contact in the Shenzhen police, surnamed Zhuang, but he declined to reveal details of the case over the phone as he could not verify the identity of the caller. Zhuang would say only that the imprisoned group was in good condition and cut the line without elaboration, the family member added.

