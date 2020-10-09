Shenzhen residents land windfall as tech-savvy city picked for digital currency test run

Residents of Shenzhen stand to win millions of yuan in a digital currency lottery this weekend as the government uses the nation’s most tech-savvy city as a testing ground for its virtual money and to boost local consumption.

Local officials said they had teamed up with the People’s Bank of China to hand out 10 million yuan (US$1.47 million) in the Luohu district, a district of Shenzhen bordering Hong Kong.

Results are expected at midnight on Saturday. Each of the 50,000 winners will be given 200 yuan to deposit into their digital renminbi wallet. These can be used in 3,389 designated merchants in the Luohu district between 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 to noon on Oct 18.

Currency digitalization resonates with the national policy to develop high-end technology, said Kwok Yun-kwong, a senior lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University’s Department of Economics.

By introducing the digital renminbi into the local financial markets, the authorities can more easily monitor financial flows to stop money laundering and other commercial crimes, Kwok said.

“By capitalizing on the digital renminbi, the government can do whatever it wants to distort consumer behavior, such as forcing you to spend a certain amount of money in a limited time,” said Law Ka-chung, former chief economist at Bank of Communications.

Law added that the digitization would also help disguise the secret injection of assets into some corporate and help the government meet specific economic performance targets. He also predicted the outflow of the renminbi would accelerate following the Shenzhen trial.

China Construction Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Agricultural Bank of China — the four major state-owned lenders Beijing uses to further its policy objectives — have been running internal tests on the digital renminbi wallet.

Among them, CCB, the second-largest bank in China, is reported to have already integrated a digital renminbi wallet into its mobile-banking app in August.

The digital renminbi program will be rolled out to other major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in mid-August.

Digitization of the currency may be intended to ensure the renminbi continues to be available globally should the U.S. impose sanctions on China by cutting its access to dollar-based financial services, analysts said. At the very least, Beijing wants a smoother decoupling for the world’s two biggest economies.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play