Taiwan Tourism Bureau withdraws from trade show in protest after organizer kowtows to China

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau withdrew from an international travel trade show last month after the organizer unilaterally changed its designation in the face of pressure from its Chinese sponsor.

The bureau withdrew from the virtual travel event held by the Pacific Asian Travel Association between Sept. 23 and 27, after its name was changed to the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association on the PATA website without prior notification, Mirror Media reported. The change was discovered by the bureau on Sept. 9.

The bureau sent an enquiry to PATA, but Taiwan’s page was removed before PATA had even responded. PATA did not respond to a second round of questions before finally replying on the third attempt, saying that the trade show was exclusively sponsored by China’s Sichuan-based Leshan Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, according to Taiwan Tourism Bureau international division chief Huang Shih-fang.

The sponsor demanded that Taiwanese organizations must seek prior approval before being allowed in the trade show, according to PATA. It was willing to host a separate event for Taiwan under the special circumstances, PATA suggested. But the Taiwan Tourism Bureau said it was unable to agree to PATA kowtowing to China and withdrew from the trade show in protest.

It is the first time in 62 years that Taiwan has withdrawn from the trade show. Taiwan lost an opportunity of exposure on the world stage, but the bureau chose to protect its national dignity, Huang said.

The PATA was established in 1951, of which Taiwan was a founding member under the name of PATA Chinese Taipei Chapter.

