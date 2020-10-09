Hospital Authority workers fear reprisals over February strike to demand border closure

Thousands of medical workers who staged a four-day walkout in February to demand the government close the borders in the face of the rapidly worsening COVID-19 outbreak are facing the threat of reprisals from the Hospital Authority.

Employees who were absent between Feb. 3 and 7 have received emails from the authority’s human resources department demanding that they account for their whereabouts — and saying that it may take further action depending on their replies. The department added that it would assume anyone who fails to respond by the Oct. 23 deadline was absent without leave.

The industrial action was carried out in accordance with the law and by a legally recognized union, said Ivan Law, vice chair of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, which called for the strike. The union has instructed its lawyers to respond to the email, he said.

Participants had given managers notice of the planned action, Alliance chair Winnie Yu said. The strike was lawful and reasonable — especially given the mounting public concern that any attempt to stem the epidemic’s advance would be futile unless the borders were closed, she said.

More than 8,000 staff members would likely be getting the emails, Yu said. Any action against workers who joined the strike will result in countermeasures from the Alliance, she said.

Union members called off their action because they realized the government and Hospital Authority woudn’t compromise, and prolonging the strike would harm patients, Yu said. But now the authority is in a rush to dole out punishment to employees who took part in the strike, even though there’s no end in sight to the pandemic, Yu said.

Many of those who took part later signed up for the so-called “dirty team” looking after COVID-19 patients — including Law, who has had four tours of duty on the frontlines, Yu said. There was a clear danger that medical teams would have been overwhelmed had patient numbers risen exponentially.

It is the duty of an employer to provide adequate protective equipment, Yu said, but Hong Kong medics were forced to work under conditions to be expected in a developing nation, not in one of the world’s richest economies. Medical workers in India have also gone on strike to protest the lack of equipment, she said.

