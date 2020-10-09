UK lawmakers condemn judge’s appointment to top HK court as British “complicity in abuses”

The appointment of Lord Patrick Hodge to Hong Kong’s highest court risks bringing the British judicial system into disrepute, a group of 32 U.K. parliamentarians have declared in a joint letter.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam accepted the recommendation of the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission on the appointment of Scottish judge Lord Hodge as a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal on Monday.

The 32 parliamentarians, including six from the House of Commons and 26 from the House of Lords, wrote in a letter to the Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland QC MP, calling for a “clear and unambiguous statement to be made as a matter of urgency” regarding the appointment.

“Accepting such appointments not only makes British judges complicit in the human rights abuses being perpetrated by the authorities in Hong Kong, but also now risks bringing our own judicial system into disrepute through such association and complicity with the flawed principles and processes of the National Security Law,” they said.

“The appointment of such an eminent individual to the courts of Hong Kong has been claimed by the city’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, to legitimise the ‘independence’ of its judicial system, this despite its subjugation to the National Security Law and through it to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Should Buckland fail to make a clear statement, the group said they wish to meet with him so that Buckland can “explain in person why you feel unable to uphold the policies of the government in which you serve”.

The letter was organized by the pro-democracy campaign group “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

Last month, Australian justice James Spigelman resigned as a non-permanent judge on the Court of Final Appeal. He told Australia’s national broadcaster that his resignation was linked to reasons “related to the content of the national security legislation.”

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok reacted to the U.K. lawmakers' letter by saying the Hong Kong government’s attacks on the rule of law have shaken the international community’s confidence in the city’s judiciary.

Kwok added that if the U.K. decides to halt its tradition of sending judges to Hong Kong’s top court, other common law countries may follow, crushing the city’s foundation as an international finance center.

List of signatories:

Lord Alton of Liverpool (CB)

Andrew Rosindell MP (Con)

Andrew Gwynne MP (Lab)

Stewart McDonald MP (SNP)

Lord Shinkwin (Con)

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath (Lab)

Baroness Eaton (Con)

Lord Judd (Lab)

Lord Warner (CB)

Baroness Prashar (CB)

Bob Blackman MP (Con)

Lord Maginnis of Drumglass (UUP)

Lord Rennard (LD)

Chris Green MP (Con)

Baroness Stern (CB)

Lord Swinfen (Con)

Lord Dholakia (LD)

Baroness Falkner of Margavine (CB)

Lord Kennedy of Southwark (Lab)

Viscount Bridgeman (Con)

Lord Cashman (Non-Affiliated)

Lord Dannatt (CB)

Lord Robathan (Con)

Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate (Non-Affiliated)

Baroness Lister of Burtersett (Lab)

Baroness Deech (CB)

Baroness Hooper (Con)

Baroness Greengross (CB)

Lord Tyler (LD)

Baroness Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville (LD)

Christine Jardine MP (LD)

Lord Adonis (Lab)

