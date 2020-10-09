Dis-honored: Medals for top cop in Yuen Long mob scandal, national security officers

This year’s record tally of honors dished out by the Hong Kong government includes a handful of police officers who played a prominent role in the suppression of last year’s anti-extradition bill protests.

There were 94 serving or retired police officers among the 687 people on the 2020 honors list announced last Thursday. Retired police commissioner Stephen Lo received a Gold Bauhinia Star, the city’s second-highest honor, for his service. Lo was in charge of the force when the protests kicked off in June. He retired in November.

Another controversial figure was retired chief superintendent Lee Wai-man. Lee was district commander in Yuen Long on July 21 last year, when a mob of about 100 thugs wielding steel rods and other weapons descended on the subway station.

The gang, most dressed in the white shirts that have became the tribal insignia of pro-Beijing groups, indiscriminately beat passers-by and commuters in the Yuen Long MTR station. Police shut themselves inside their compounds, ignoring calls from members of the public for help. Some officers seemed to be on friendly terms with the rod-wielding men, based on pictures taken of them while they were supposedly investigating the violent assault later that evening.

Lee was awarded the Hong Kong Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The head of the Police Tactical Unit Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Chan Kin-kwok, and his deputy, Senior Superintendent Stephen Mok, each received Chief Executive’s Commendations for their “outstanding contribution” in handling protests.

Chan hosted a demonstration session last year to show legislators how police use their water cannons to tackle protesters. Mok was caught on video issuing expletive-laden orders to frontline officers during the 2016 Lunar New Year protest. Mok also testified in court that it was reasonable for police officers to hurl bricks at protesters who had done the same to them.

The head of the police national security department, Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi, received a Distinguished Service Medal. His subordinate, Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah, was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal. Another officer at the newly established department, senior inspector Cheung Kwan-ting, received the Chief Executive’s Commendation.

Twelve frontline officers were awarded medals for bravery and another received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for their policing of the protests.

Rewarding the Yuen Long commander and other officers who dealt with the protests shows the government is totally out of touch, said Icarus Wong, a member of human rights concern group Civil Rights Observers.

The honors are intended as public recognition for exemplary service, but they lose their meaning if the police don’t have the public’s trust and respect, Wong said.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play