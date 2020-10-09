China digs in for the long game as tensions escalate over disputed Himalayan border with India

China’s state-run media showed off extreme-weather thermal shelters that will allow the nation’s military to see out the bitter winter conditions that will soon blanket its disputed border region with India high up in the Himalayas.

The self-powered prefab huts will ensure border troops can provide “reliable combat-readiness support in a long-term standoff during the harsh winter,” Global Times reported on Friday, the latest salvo at the two sides go toe-to-toe along a border that has become a flashpoint in recent months after multiple skirmishes between the two nuclear powers.

The Chinese shelters include dormitories, canteens, washrooms, storage rooms, microgrids and heating equipment, and can function in temperatures as low as -55 C (-67 F) and at an altitude of 5,500 meters (18,000 feet), the report said. Inside, soldiers can bask in 15 C luxury while the mercury outside slides to -40 C.

For its part, India’s Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria recently said the air force stands ready to launch strikes on China after taking delivery of a fleet of French-made Rafale fighter jets. India is racing to build tunnels and roads up to the border to level the advantage China now enjoys in deploying and supplying its forces.

New Delhi has also expedited the development of its own advanced multi-role combat aircrafts, with its first flight expected in 2027 and full production coming by 2029, according to earlier Indian media reports.

The Global Times report dismissed the Indian airstrike threat, citing an unidentified military expert saying that the Rafales likely won’t be able to penetrate China’s air defenses and are unlikely to function properly in the extreme cold, high attitude and powerful winds.

The rhetorical tussle came days after Indian media ran advertisements placed by Taiwan to celebrate the Double Tenth anniversary, a de facto national day for the Republic of China.

The Chinese Embassy in New Dehli sent a letter of “reminder” to Indian journalists to adhere to the “One China” principle. That drew a rebuke from India’s Foreign Ministry, which on Thursday said the country’s media had the right to cover any topic they chose.

