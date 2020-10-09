Nobel Prize laureate Liu honored with empty-chair statue in France

A sculpture of an empty chair was unveiled in France on Friday to honor the late Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, marking the 10th anniversary of his Nobel Peace Prize awarded in absentia.

Liu, a long-time critic of the Chinese Communist Party regime, was awarded the international prize in 2010 while under detention in mainland China. He had been jailed for co-authoring Charter 08, a political manifesto calling for an end to one-party rule in China and supporting full-fledged democracy.

Organizers of the Nobel Peace Prize that year installed an empty chair during the ceremony, marking Liu’s absence and symbolizing his predicament.

Liu died of liver cancer in 2017 while on medical parole during his 11-year jail term for “subversion of state power”.

The new three-meter-tall statue was created by Chinese sculptor Wang Keping, and was unveiled in Paris at a ceremony attended by artists and human rights activists. The metal art piece is backed with metal strips that symbolize Liu’s lengthy term behind bars. Its legs are engraved with Liu’s initials, “LXB”, as well as the years of his birth and death “1955-2017.”

Meanwhile, Chinese human rights activist Hu Jia, a friend of Liu’s family, said China’s human rights record has not improved over the past decade despite international concerns. “Under the Communist Party rule, especially with our current leaders, we can see ... how its human rights trends are developing,” Hu said, citing Hong Kong’s civil unrest and other dissidents jailed for their advocacy.

“The suppression of political rights and civil rights by the regime is happening in every city every single day, including Hong Kong,” Hu said.

Liu’s wife, Liu Xia, was put under house arrest for nearly a decade before she was allowed to travel to Germany for medical treatment in 2018. She did not attend Friday’s inauguration ceremony out of concern about COVID-19, a friend of hers told Apple Daily.

Liu Xia is “slowly recovering” from her traumatic experience, however, and has settled well in Germany, according to the friend, who declined to be named.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize went to the United Nations World Food Program for its campaigns to end global hunger.

