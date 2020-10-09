HK officials “alarmed” as COVID-19 clusters widen with eight new cases

Hong Kong recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as officials warned of an “alarming” trend with potential clusters developing in various areas.

These include a five-star hotel that had to be shut for thorough cleaning after more employees tested positive for the disease.

More than half of the new cases recorded over the past week were believed to be locally transmitted, which alarms officials because it could potentially lead to a rebound in overall cases, Undersecretary for Food and Health Dr Tsui Tak-yi told a press conference.

Around 19% of the new cases could not be traced to a specific origin, which means there are still invisible transmission chains in the city, Tsui said. Hong Kong has so far recorded more than 5,100 cases of COVID-19 with 105 related deaths.

New clusters emerged from a bar and a hotel after the government slightly loosened its social distancing rules last month. The Royal Garden Hotel was ordered to suspend operations for 14 days after four employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days and guests were evacuated.

The four employees, who work in different parts of the hotel, could have contracted the disease in a changing room they shared, officials said. One works at a Vietnamese restaurant, two others work at a cafe and an Italian restaurant, while a fourth is an air-conditioner repairman.

About 300 people who have had close contact with the four workers will be sent to quarantine centers, Apple Daily has learned.

Among Hong Kong’s eight new cases, one is an acquaintance of an earlier case who reportedly visited a bar in Tsim Sha Tsui. Officials consider this worrying because the city has recorded large clusters from bars in the past.

In response, authorities have deployed “mobile testing centers” in entertainment districts in Wan Chai, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, where tests will be distributed to those opting for a test.

Media reports have pointed to people circumventing restaurant restrictions by holding large parties in hotel rooms, Tsui noted. In response, authorities and hotel operators are discussing how to prevent such practices to avoid further COVID-19 transmission, Tsui said.

Meanwhile, four new community testing centers will be rolled out in the coming days, each able to conduct 1,000 tests daily, Tsui added.

