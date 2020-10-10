Civil servants must support Hong Kong government or face dismissal, warns civil service minister

Civil servants who violate a statement of declaration supporting the Basic Law or a sworn oath of allegiance to the Hong Kong Civil servants who violate a statement of declaration supporting the Basic Law or a sworn oath of allegiance to the Hong Kong government could lose their jobs, Hong Kong’s civil service chief warned on Saturday.

The government will begin sending out notices on Monday to new employees who have joined since July 1 and ask them to sign the statement, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said on Commercial Radio on Saturday.

Those next in line will be staff who are on probation, while arrangements for other staff will be finalized later. Senior civil servants such as department heads and permanent secretaries will be asked to take an oath, Nip said.

He said the threshold for breaching the statement or oath is high, but there would be serious consequences for those who did. If any civil servant crosses the line, they will be dealt with according to the government’s disciplinary system, and in most serious cases be dismissed from their job, Nip warned.

Although civil servants are free to say whatever is on their mind when any government policy is still in the works, they should “wholeheartedly” promote and implement them once the government has made a decision, he said.

While civil servants are also citizens, Nip said that any personal or political opinions should not affect their work and they should not publicly express their dissatisfaction with the government.

He likened the relationship between civil servants and the government to that of any normal worker and their boss. It’s hard to imagine any employee who would openly scold and confront their boss, he said, adding that no company or institution would accept such a situation.

Last year, civil servant staff unions protested and participated in general strikes against Hong Kong’s national security law, which bans secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country. The government has repeatedly sounded out stern warnings, saying they should be loyal to the current administration and uphold political neutrality as a civil servant.

