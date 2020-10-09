Taiwan refuge may be off limits to millions of Hongkongers born on the mainland

The past year has seen Hong Kong’s anti-government protest movement trigger a new wave of emigration from the conflict-racked Asian financial hub, with Beijing’s political nemesis Taiwan emerging as one of the most popular destinations for pro-democracy activists to seek their freedoms.

But the self-ruled island’s open-door welcome for Hongkongers seeking refuge may about to be slammed shut for the millions in the city who were born in mainland China.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency announced in August it will tighten background checks on applicants seeking naturalization. The new rule would screen Hong Kong and Macao residents who were born on the mainland or who have served in the Chinese Communist Party, the mainland government or the military. They will be subject to an inter-departmental review that aims to prevent infiltration by pro-Beijing forces.

The tougher scrutiny was driven in part by the deteriorating relationship between Beijing and Taipei. Since September, there have been multiple incidents of fighter jets — presumed to be from the mainland — trespassing into Taiwan’s air identification zone.

Taiwan has responded by beefing up its military capabilities, reconsolidating its reserve forces and launching an upgrade program for two of its submarines.

It’s taking longer to get immigration approval since the new rules came into effect, said Marx Chan, a director at Deluxe Immigration Consultancy in Hong Kong.

“[Taiwan] has taken a better-safe-than-sorry approach. It would rather have people born in Hong Kong,” said Chan. “In recent years, we have seen the entry requirements getting tighter and tighter.”

According to 2016 data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department, 31% of the city’s population was born in mainland China, Macao or Taiwan.

As only 10% to 20% of mainland-born applicants are likely to be successful in their application in the end, Chan said he tries not to take on such applicants.

“I’ve heard that because Taiwan wants to prevent infiltration by the Communist Party, anyone found to have ties to the party will be refused,” said a Hongkonger surnamed Lam who emigrated to Taiwan. Lam said she was born on the mainland, moving to Hong Kong aged two.

Another immigrant named Eric said his application approval arrived a week later than others who applied at the same time. Eric said he was born in Hong Kong, studied in a Taiwan University and returned to his home town to work for mainland companies, including state-owned enterprises. “I was quite anxious about the late approval and wondered if it had anything to do with my background,” he said.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency told Apple Daily that being born in communist China wouldn’t automatically result in applicants being refused. Instead, they must provide proof that their mainland household registration has been canceled.

