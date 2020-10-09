US decoupling from China would be nation’s suicide note, says former Chongqing mayor

The United States will be committing suicide if it seeks to decouple from China by severing the world’s second-largest economy from the dollar-dominated global financial system, said Huang Qifan, a former Chongqing mayor who is seen as one of the nation’s top economic technocrats.

China has three financial weapons in its arsenal, Huang told a summit hosted by the China Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Its currency cannot be freely exchanged; foreigners hold only 1.8% of the country’s 300 trillion yuan (US$44.8 trillion) of financial assets; and anyone operating a financial business in China must follow Chinese laws, or face punishment.

For its part, Beijing should stick firmly to four rules: be ready to fight; act to increase confidence; be flexible in regard to policies; and take any opportunity to fix weaknesses.

Speaking at an insurance industry summit on Aug. 8, Huang added that China’s policymakers can act in the certain knowledge that the economy is underpinned by five irreversible and unstoppable global trends.

These are: continuing globalization; the eastward shift in the world economy; a new wave of industrialization; Beijing’s commitment to deeper and higher-level reform and opening; and China’s potential for rapid growth based on the interplay between a robust internal economy and two-way circulation.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play