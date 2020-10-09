AmCham sells prime office site in Hong Kong at discounted rate: report

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has quietly sold its grade-A office space in Central, the city’s core financial district, becoming the second United States entity to sell its property after Washington revoked Hong Kong’s preferential treatment in July.

The deal was reportedly made earlier this month at a 16% discount to current valuations, local newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported on Friday. AmCham Hong Kong reportedly sold its mid-level unit in the Central Bank of America Center, in a private bid, for about HK$143 million (US$18.5 million).

AmCham acquired the 5,968-square-foot (554 square meters) property in 1996 for HK$54 million, and it appreciated 260% in value over those 24 years.

In a statement responding to inquiries from Apple Daily, AmCham Hong Kong said it was currently consolidating its resources and aimed to “digitize” the chamber while continuing to develop in Hong Kong.

Chamber president Tara Joseph said the organization hopes that a digitized chamber will be able to communicate effectively in future with new generations of chamber members. She did not explain what AmCham means, exactly, by digitizing.

The chamber reportedly let out the unit in June this year and rented a smaller unit in Central, a move that many analysts regarded as a withdrawal from the city. However, the chamber replied that it had no intention to withdraw.

The U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong also sold its staff quarters to a local developer in September.

