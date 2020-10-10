Taiwan open to ‘meaningful dialogue’ with China, says President Tsai Ing-wen in National Day speech

Taiwan is willing to work together with China to facilitate “meaningful dialogue” as long as parity and dignity are maintained, said President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday as the island celebrated its National Day.

“We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone; it is the joint responsibility of both sides,” Tsai said in her speech titled “2020 Proud of Taiwan.”

Tsai also mentioned in her annual address that Taiwan would uphold the principle of “neither fearing nor seeking war” to avoid potential conflicts due to miscalculations or accidents. The Ministry of National Defense would report on People’s Liberation Army activities when appropriate, exchange information with neighboring countries and strengthen security partnerships, she said.

Tsai’s speech was divided into four parts, with the first touching on Taiwan’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the island into the international limelight.

She then addressed strategies to boost Taiwan’s economy in the post-pandemic era. Taiwan would commit to participating in the reorganization of the global supply chain, transform itself into a hub of international capital, talent and digital technology, and share the fruit of economic development with all of its people, according to Tsai.

Taiwan’s leader said her administration would strengthen the island’s defense capabilities to lower the risk of military conflicts, including upgrading its military hardware, cultivating military talent and improving its reservist system.

In the final part of her speech, Tsai said Taiwan would proactively take part in regional collaboration and that her government had paid close attention to issues in regional security.

“From sovereignty disputes in the South and East China Seas and the China-India border conflict, to developments in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the ‘Hong Kong version of the National Security Law’ that has garnered international concern, it is clear that democracy, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific are currently facing serious challenges,” she said.

Tsai mentioned “Taiwan” 38 times in her speech, compared to 24 times in last year’s National Day address and 48 times in 2017 and 2018. Tsai also mentioned “The Republic of China” six times, and “The Republic of China, Taiwan” twice.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play