Pro-Beijing figure’s company share price plunges 81% on Friday morning

The share price of a Hong Kong natural resources trading company chaired by a scandal-linked pro-Beijing figure plummeted inexplicably by 81% on Friday morning.

Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Limited (stock code: 0007) lost HK$386 million in market value when its price dropped 81.14%, to HK$0.092, shortly before noon, when trading in the security was halted. The company requested the trading halt ahead of an upcoming announcement about “a very substantial disposal”, it said in a notice.

The cause of Friday’s dramatic plunge was not immediately obvious. The company’s chairman, Hui Chi-ming, has been involved in several legal issues, but none seemed to have a bearing on the matter.

Hui is facing a charge of personally attacking a short seller, Alexander Robert Medd, on Mar. 19 this year. Hui and a renovation worker allegedly attacked Medd, a partner at Bucephalus Research, in Tai Long Wan Village on Lantau Island, allegedly damaging Medd’s mobile phone as well.

Hui, 56, is facing one count of common assault and another of criminal damage in West Kowloon Magistrates' Court.

Hui served as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference between 1998 and 2018. He was awarded a Gold Bauhinia Star honor by the Hong Kong government in 2003.

Hui was acquitted in a 2014 lawsuit brought by the president of Easyknit International Holdings Limited, Koon Wing-yee, accusing him of disseminating false or misleading information in 2008.

About a decade ago, Hui apparently bribed a Taiwanese military officer for campaigning on behalf of presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou between 2008 and 2012. Retired lieutenant general Luo Wen-shan was sentenced to two and a half years in jail, last year, after being convicted of accepting around NT$10 million from Hui.

Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Limited’s businesses include trading in natural resources and fossil fuel products, as well as investments in financial services and logistics.

