China-US diplomatic rivalry over Mekong heats up as Chinese minister readies regional tour

China will push back against the latest efforts by the United States to build a partnership with the Mekong River region, by sending Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit five Southeast Asian countries beginning on Sunday.

Wang will pay official visits to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand from Sunday to Thursday. He will also visit Singapore in transit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a press briefing on Friday.

Hua said Wang is traveling at the invitation of senior figures in each country: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn; Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein; Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. Wang is also a Chinese state councilor.

Wang’s visit comes amid Washington’s efforts to win support from Southeast Asian countries in its efforts to fend off Beijing’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier this month, foriegn ministers from the United States, Japan, India and Australia met in Tokyo to discuss security issues related to China.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month announced the launch of the Mekong-U.S. Partnership with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Washington pledged US$156.4 million for a host of initiatives including combating transnational crime, developing energy markets, improving energy infrastructure and countering human trafficking.

Pompeo also accused China’s state-owned companies of engaging in predatory business practices in the Mekong River region, and exacerbating a drought there.

Johnny Lau, a veteran Hong Kong-based commentator on Chinese politics, said Wang’s visit would be part of a diplomatic war between the U.S. and China in Southeast Asia.

China believes it must gain more control over the region’s governments after Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Vietnam objected to Beijing’s territorial claims, Lau said. Beijing believes that failure to do so could create further difficulties for its interests, he added.

