Nine nabbed for helping Hong Kong 12 escape: police

Police on Saturday arrested nine people, including a former lawmaker’s assistant, for allegedly helping a group of 12 Hongkongers flee the city for Taiwan in August.

The nine consisted of four men and five women aged between 27 and 72, police told reporters. They said the new arrestees were friends of the 12, now being held in Shenzhen’s Yantian District Detention Centre in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong since they were captured escaping on a speedboat by Guangdong coast guard on Aug. 23. The 12 are accused of crossing the border illegally.

Allegations against the nine included funding and providing the speedboat, said Ho Chun-tung, senior superintendent of the police’s organized crime and triad bureau. They also purportedly provided accommodation for the 12 prior to their departure, arranged transport to the Sai Kung pier where they were to board the boat, and made preparations for their arrival in Taiwan, he said.

Police seized HK$500,000 (US$64,500) in cash, computers, mobile phones and receipts showing transactions worth hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars pertaining to arrangements for the speedboat, Ho said. He added that initial investigation showed it cost each person between tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars for the trip.

Christina Tang, previously an aide to former pan-democratic lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, was among those arrested, according to a police source. The rest included a lawyer’s assistant, an administrative clerk, a salesperson, a chef and other individuals who had been arrested before for participating in anti-extradition bill protests.

Ho said the police would not rule out making more arrests. He declined to comment on an Apple Daily report that police were aware of the escape plan ahead of time. The news report showed that police had ordered two government aircraft to track the speedboat’s movements, contradicting earlier claims by the force that they learned about the arrests only when notified by mainland Chinese authorities five days after the event.

Following the latest arrests, relatives of the 12 Hongkongers said in a statement that the Hong Kong police had targeted the nine in an attempt to divert attention from their alleged collusion with mainland Chinese authorities in allowing the 12 to be nabbed by Guangdong coast guard.

Former legislator Eddie Chu, who had been assisting the relatives, said there was enough evidence to show that the police had a hand in the arrest of the 12 despite their claims. “The police’s logic of handling cases against their political opponents is that the more people arrested the better, the more serious the crime the better, and the better it is to send them to mainland China to be detained and secretly tortured,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play