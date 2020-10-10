China to ban farming of 45 wild animals in COVID crackdown

Game farming in mainland China will be all but gone by the end of this year when a sweeping ban takes effect to weed out the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which is suspected to have originated from bats and the like.

Farmers are to stop breeding 45 types of wild animals, including the bamboo rat, masked palm civet and porcupine, and to limit their raising of 19 other species for food, according to a set of regulations recently issued by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Specimens of the 45 types of game can be saved for scientific research purposes if supported by sound reasoning and valid proposals, the regulations show.

Nineteen other species, including the hedgehog, pig badger, dog badger, guinea pig, beaver rat and blue peacock, can no longer be bred for edible purposes. Farmers can still rear them for use in medicine, scientific research and exhibitions.

Local media quoted experts warning of possible abuse of the permission to farm the 19 types of wild animals for non-food purposes. They urged the government to specify which kinds of purposes were legitimate, the media reported.

The latest rules were meant to follow up on a decision by the National People’s Congress in February to prohibit game consumption in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the experts were cited as saying.

It is estimated that the agricultural ban will affect tens of thousands of farmers who have been encouraged by local authorities to raise game for better profits.

Many of them say that official subsidies that have been promised, based on the quantity and species of animals raised, will not be enough to compensate for their losses.

In 2016, more than 14 million people worked full-time or part-time in game farming, which had an output value of 520.6 billion yuan (US$77.6 billion), according to a research report issued by the Chinese Academy of Engineering on sustainable development strategies of China’s game farming industry.

Some internet users criticized the one-size-fits-all approach of the new regulations, saying officials just wanted to shirk responsibility for any rebound in COVID-19 cases without thinking of the livelihood of the farmers.

An online account called “Hua Nong Brothers,” which became popular by posting videos of farming bamboo rats, stopped uploading new footage for six months until Sept. 16, when it released a farewell video.

