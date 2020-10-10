Hong Kong university takes down pro-democracy ‘Lennon Wall’ citing safety concerns

A “Lennon Wall” at the University of Hong Kong was torn down on Saturday, after the school took back management rights of the space from the student union, citing safety concerns. The wall, an area filled with colorful Post-It notes with messages of support for anti-government protesters, was taken down by HKU staff on Saturday after the university rejected the student union’s application to renew a contract that delegated the management rights of the space to them. A HKU spokesperson said they had decided to take back control of the site after the contract ended on Oct. 8, citing safety and management concerns. The spokesperson said HKU would continue discussions with the student union on finding other suitable spaces for student activities that would avoid causing overcrowding.

Born in the 2014 Umbrella Movement, the “Lennon Wall” has become symbolic in the city’s pro-democracy movement and often features messages of hope and wishes for freedom and democracy. New versions have appeared throughout Hong Kong, especially as the anti-extradition bill protests gathered pace in 2019. Many have been removed since the enactment of the national security law on June 30.

The executive committee of HKU’s student union said in a statement on Saturday the move to retract management rights over the site was “undeniably a political consideration."”This is an outrageous threat to force the university to submit to authoritarianism and to deprive students of the freedom of expression," the union said. “Students' desire for democracy and freedom cannot be obliterated whomever the right of management belongs to. Ideas are bulletproof: even if this HKU Lennon Wall is demolished, Lennon Walls could be anywhere as long as there is a will.”A third-year engineering HKU student said he was heartbroken when he learned that the wall was torn down and it was obvious that the refusal to renew the student union’s contract was politically motivated. “Everybody knows what’s happening, but it’s just too sudden that they took it down without any notice. We just wanted to express our opinions,” he told the Apple Daily. “You can tear it down, but we’ll just keep putting more up. They can’t bring us down.”HKU’s “Lennon Wall” has recently become the target of vandals, with a 30-second video posted on Facebook showing around 30 middle-aged men and women tearing down the Post-Its and posters from the wall on Sept. 26. A woman narrating the footage claimed they were doing it to “clean up HKU,” saying their stunt was not backed by any individuals or organizations and they had not been paid to do so. The security guard in the video did not stop the group and police have not made any arrests since the incident.

Click here for Chinese version

